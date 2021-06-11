$162.45 Million in Sales Expected for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) to post sales of $162.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Coupa Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.00 million to $162.70 million. Coupa Software posted sales of $125.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Coupa Software will report full year sales of $684.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $682.63 million to $696.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $850.69 million, with estimates ranging from $835.95 million to $879.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coupa Software.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $385.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.21.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $223.47 on Friday. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $214.14 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.62. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -85.95 and a beta of 1.45.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.98, for a total transaction of $778,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.25, for a total transaction of $11,212,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,987,392.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,520 shares of company stock worth $43,984,671. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 54.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 154.2% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,523,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 217.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 101.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,416,000 after buying an additional 24,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $15,599,000.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

