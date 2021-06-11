1,655,722 Shares in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Bought by Long Pond Capital LP

Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,655,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,965,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

MLCO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.34. 90,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,552,074. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.78.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $518.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.33 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 75.32% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business’s revenue was down 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.