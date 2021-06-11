166,228 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 166,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $24,249,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,219,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,858,492,000 after acquiring an additional 730,075 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 322,494.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,080,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,747 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.60. 104,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,826. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.92 and a one year high of $163.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

