17,850 Shares in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 17,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.39. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFB shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,523.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $340,290 in the last ninety days. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

