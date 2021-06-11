188,160 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 188,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Genpact as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 77.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 72,009 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Genpact by 228.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 148,995 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Genpact by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Genpact during the first quarter worth approximately $11,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on G. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of G stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.25. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

