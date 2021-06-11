1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for 1Life Healthcare in a research note issued on Monday, June 7th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). William Blair also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $33.97 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $59.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total transaction of $1,251,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,102.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $80,717.25. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 81,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,521 shares of company stock worth $5,022,893 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $70,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $87,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $94,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

