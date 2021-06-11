1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target Cut to $39.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $64.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.18 and a beta of 1.26.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $332,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $1,251,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,189,102.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,521 shares of company stock worth $5,022,893 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 108,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,710,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 358.4% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

