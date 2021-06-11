$205.22 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will announce $205.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.36 million and the lowest is $205.00 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $171.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $789.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $783.80 million to $793.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $830.24 million, with estimates ranging from $820.60 million to $848.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VREX. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Varex Imaging by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the period.

Varex Imaging stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 131,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $26.85.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

