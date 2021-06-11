$210.93 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) will announce sales of $210.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $209.27 million and the highest estimate coming in at $212.60 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full year sales of $907.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $912.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $994.80 million, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on BSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.57.

NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,893. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 113.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 22,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $907,630.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,677,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,030,369.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David J. Hollister sold 24,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,228,562.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,640,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,317,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,391,294 shares of company stock valued at $68,027,537. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

