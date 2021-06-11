236 Shares in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Purchased by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 1,633.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $180.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $118.66 and a 1 year high of $182.66. The firm has a market cap of $251.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.92.

TM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

