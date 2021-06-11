2,522 Shares in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Purchased by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amarin alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.41.

Shares of Amarin stock remained flat at $$4.88 during midday trading on Friday. 51,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,755,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.95. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.