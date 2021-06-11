$269.22 Million in Sales Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report sales of $269.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.79 million to $273.20 million. Omega Healthcare Investors reported sales of $256.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year sales of $1.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

OHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 550,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OHI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 97,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,296. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

