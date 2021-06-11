287 Shares in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 287 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,862,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $680,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,153,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,847,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 270.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,993,000 after purchasing an additional 582,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 919,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,194,898.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025 over the last three months. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $109.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.