$3.11 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to announce sales of $3.11 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.46.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAX opened at $84.09 on Friday. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Earnings History and Estimates for Baxter International (NYSE:BAX)

