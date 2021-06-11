330 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

SHW stock opened at $277.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $178.66 and a 52-week high of $293.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.73.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

