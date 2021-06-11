38,117 Shares in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Purchased by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.14. 6,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,172. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 2.00. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $31.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.49.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 38.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -153.49%.

Several brokerages have commented on FTAI. BTIG Research raised their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

