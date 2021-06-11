$4.09 Billion in Sales Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to announce $4.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.26 billion. The Gap posted sales of $3.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year sales of $17.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.20 billion to $17.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $17.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.90 billion to $18.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Gap.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

GPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gap from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.53.

Shares of GPS stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.18. 768,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,031,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14. The Gap has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -48.74%.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $666,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,347.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sheila Peters sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $96,752.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $31,817.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 564,685 shares of company stock valued at $18,134,242. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The Gap in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in The Gap in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Gap (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.