$50.15 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce $50.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $50.40 million and the lowest is $49.90 million. Cutera reported sales of $26.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $206.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $199.80 million to $212.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $227.85 million, with estimates ranging from $219.00 million to $236.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cutera by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

CUTR stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Cutera has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $799.00 million, a PE ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.78.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

