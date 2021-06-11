$50.77 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to post $50.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.94 million to $53.31 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $38.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $207.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $195.78 million to $218.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $241.61 million, with estimates ranging from $198.71 million to $265.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%.

EPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.06.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPRT. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,630,000 after buying an additional 402,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

