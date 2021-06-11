$500.33 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce $500.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $519.10 million and the lowest is $472.80 million. Columbia Sportswear reported sales of $316.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $625.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.33 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.75.

Shares of COLM stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.16. 366,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,177. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.07. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.11 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 64.20%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,476,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,309,659.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $707,292.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,152 shares of company stock valued at $2,324,148 over the last ninety days. 40.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $1,093,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.69% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

