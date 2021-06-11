$52.20 Million in Sales Expected for Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) will post $52.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $49.60 million. Viad reported sales of $30.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year sales of $307.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.80 million to $331.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $995.44 million to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The firm had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley started coverage on Viad in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Viad by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 5,571.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,337,000 after acquiring an additional 619,713 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the fourth quarter valued at $16,326,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Viad by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Viad stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. Viad has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.71.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

