$54.42 Million in Sales Expected for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post $54.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.10 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $21.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 154.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full year sales of $250.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $228.70 million to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 107.48% and a negative net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VTNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th.

NASDAQ VTNR traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,420,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,209,195. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market cap of $412.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 8,100.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 202,503 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares during the period. 17.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

