$541.20 Million in Sales Expected for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post $541.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Belden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $536.70 million and the highest is $543.89 million. Belden reported sales of $424.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Belden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 118,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,984. Belden has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $55.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -154.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BDC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,308,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,472,000 after purchasing an additional 566,254 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $561,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

