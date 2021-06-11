$6.79 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce sales of $6.79 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.99 billion. US Foods reported sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full-year sales of $27.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.98 billion to $27.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $29.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.11 billion to $30.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $39.28 on Friday. US Foods has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $54,686.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,267,949. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $275,087.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,252 shares of company stock worth $6,399,812. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in US Foods by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in US Foods during the first quarter worth $66,000. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

