$6.93 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will report sales of $6.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.90 billion and the highest is $6.98 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $6.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year sales of $27.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.72 billion to $27.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $28.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.01 billion to $28.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,162.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $4,459,150.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 683,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,110,631 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,454 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 7,596,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,775,034. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

