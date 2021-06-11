625 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV purchased a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Norinchukin Bank The purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 10.4% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.64.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total transaction of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,925,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $346.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,193. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.72 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.