$639.47 Million in Sales Expected for Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) will post sales of $639.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guess”s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $629.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $645.00 million. Guess’ posted sales of $398.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guess’ will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Guess’.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $520.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.92 million. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GES. B. Riley upped their target price on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other Guess’ news, insider Paul Marciano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total transaction of $822,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gianluca Bolla sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $80,001.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,963 shares of company stock worth $1,706,001. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Guess’ by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Guess’ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Guess’ by 5,684.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Guess’ by 5,101.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GES traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.40. 5,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,093. Guess’ has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 2.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Guess”s payout ratio is -642.86%.

About Guess’

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

