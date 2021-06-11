741 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 741 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.81, for a total value of $819,762.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,234 shares in the company, valued at $37,534,629.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $610.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $653.62. The company has a market cap of $587.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 610.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.70 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

