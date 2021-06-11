809 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Purchased by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,997,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Accenture by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $284.22 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $194.83 and a 52-week high of $294.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.74. The stock has a market cap of $180.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

