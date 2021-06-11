Aaron Saltz Sells 5,000 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $165,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 271,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,994,092.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aaron Saltz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Magnite alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,308 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $137,901.84.

On Monday, May 10th, Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $159,800.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of Magnite stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,389,890.07.

Shares of MGNI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.85. 1,625,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,444. Magnite, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $64.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 2.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.