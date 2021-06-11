AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 461,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $49,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

NYSE ABBV opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

