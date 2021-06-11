Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,232. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $6.92.
Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.