Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $119 million-120 million.

NASDAQ:ABST opened at $13.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.68 million, a PE ratio of 73.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Absolute Software will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.0639 dividend. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Absolute Software from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.00.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.