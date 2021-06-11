Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 60,557 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 88.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,557 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 996,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 45,307 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 106.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4,903.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $104.92 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.11 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.71.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 45.05%.

In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 29,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.94, for a total transaction of $2,663,177.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,218.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.23.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

