Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,722 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $13,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.0% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $384.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $383.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.11%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.89.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.00, for a total transaction of $515,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,213 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.