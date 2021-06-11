Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $14.59 Million Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 373,981 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 48,381 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $14,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,846 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YELP stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.05 and a beta of 1.85. Yelp Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,247.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,620. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

