Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $16.15 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,708 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 62,673 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $16,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total value of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold a total of 745,337 shares of company stock valued at $57,776,525 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $85.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The company has a market cap of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

