Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 96,827 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.58% of TrueBlue worth $12,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,626,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 617,005 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,177,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 364.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 484,927 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,903,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,005,000 after purchasing an additional 404,396 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TrueBlue has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $432,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,056 shares of company stock worth $1,930,054 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TBI opened at $29.37 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 65.27 and a beta of 1.73.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

