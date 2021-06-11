Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC* (ACXP) Announces June 15th IPO

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC* (ACXP) is planning to raise $15 million in an IPO on Tuesday, June 15th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 2,500,000 shares at $5.00-$7.00 per share.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC* has a market cap of $57.2 million.

Alexander Capital, L.P. and Network 1 Financial Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC* provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of antibiotics for infections caused by bacteria listed as priority pathogens by the World Health Organization (“WHO”), the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). Priority pathogens are those which require new antibiotics to address the worldwide crisis of antimicrobial resistance (“AMR”), as identified by the WHO, CDC and FDA. The CDC estimates that, in the U.S., antibiotic-resistant pathogens infect one individual every 11 seconds and result in one death every 15 minutes. The WHO recently stated that growing antimicrobial resistance is equally as dangerous as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, threatens to unwind a century of medical progress and may leave us defenseless against infections that today can be treated easily. According to the WHO, the current clinical development pipeline remains insufficient to tackle the challenge of the increasing emergence and spread of antimicrobial resistance. Our approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that block the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme (Pol IIIC) . We believe we are developing the first Pol IIIC inhibitor to enter clinical trials. Pol IIIC is the primary catalyst for DNA replication of several Gram-positive bacterial cells. Our research and development pipeline includes clinical stage and early stage antibiotic candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria for oral and/or parenteral treatment of infections caused by Clostridium difficile (“C. difficile”), Enterococcus (including vancomycin-resistant strains (“VRE”)), Staphylococcus (including methicillin-resistant strains (“MRSA”)), and Streptococcus (including antibiotic-resistant strains). Pol IIIC is required for the replication of DNA in certain Gram-positive bacterial species. By blocking this enzyme, our antibiotic candidates are believed to be bactericidal and inhibit proliferation of several common bacterial pathogens, including both sensitive and resistant C. difficile, MRSA, vancomycin resistant Enterococcus, penicillin-resistant Streptococcus pneumonia (“PRSP”) and other resistant bacteria. “.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC* was founded in 2017 and has 3 employees. The company is located at 259 Liberty Avenue Staten Island, NY 10305 and can be reached via phone at (917) 533-1469 or on the web at http://www.acurxpharma.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals LLC* Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acurx Pharmaceuticals LLC* and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.