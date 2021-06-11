Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adagene Inc. is a platform-driven, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the discovery and development of novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapies. Adagene Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Adagene alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADAG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adagene in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Adagene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adagene in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

ADAG stock opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.93. Adagene has a fifty-two week low of $11.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.83. The firm has a market cap of $597.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAG. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adagene in the 1st quarter valued at $402,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Adagene in the 1st quarter worth $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adagene (ADAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adagene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.