adbank (ADB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $61,752.00

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 11th. adbank has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $61,752.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, adbank has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00061019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022212 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.35 or 0.00825345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00087090 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00045235 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,786,555 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official message board is medium.com/adbank-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade adbank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

