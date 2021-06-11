Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,266 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $537.51. The company had a trading volume of 121,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $500.64. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.37 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,571 shares of company stock valued at $7,442,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.