Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $540.12

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $540.12 and last traded at $537.22, with a volume of 60630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $535.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $257.18 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $500.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 36.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,571 shares of company stock worth $7,442,586 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

