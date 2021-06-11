ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADVOF traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 357. The firm has a market cap of $672.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12-month low of $6.32 and a 12-month high of $13.47.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADVA Optical Networking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.