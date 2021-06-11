Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.06. 698,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.70. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $117.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.11). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $443.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WMS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.50.

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $709,160.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,125.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

