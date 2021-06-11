Advisory Research Inc. Acquires New Stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 159,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.10% of ViewRay at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 16,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,798,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.13. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.36. The firm has a market cap of $931.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.05.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. Analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VRAY shares. Guggenheim raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ViewRay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.