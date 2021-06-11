Advisory Research Inc. Has $904,000 Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 31.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,620,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $60.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83.

