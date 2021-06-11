Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 15.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.13.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.73, for a total value of $1,407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,344.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,150. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XLRN opened at $130.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.62 and a beta of 0.37. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $146.15.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 158.11%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

