AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.650-2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.71.

ACM traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,124. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.12. AECOM has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -138.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

