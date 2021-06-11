Afentra (OTCMKTS:STGAF) Upgraded to Buy by Peel Hunt

Afentra (OTCMKTS:STGAF) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

About Afentra

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

